FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $310,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

FFT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,655 shares of company stock worth $40,665,374 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $199.98 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.11 and a 12 month high of $220.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

