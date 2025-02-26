Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Jack in the Box stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,711. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.04 million, a PE ratio of -19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.61.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $469.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $68,397.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,343.80. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,190 shares of company stock worth $92,961 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

