FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,001 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Walt Disney
In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Walt Disney Stock Performance
NYSE DIS opened at $110.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.92. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.
Walt Disney Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.
