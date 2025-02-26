Amalgamated Bank Has $11.24 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. National Pension Service grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 3.8% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in ONEOK by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 14,279.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $95.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.19%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

