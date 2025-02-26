iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $597.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $600.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $587.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $593.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.