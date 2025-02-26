Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.150-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

DRVN traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $16.38. 420,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,331. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 408.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $564.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.95 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DRVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Driven Brands from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

