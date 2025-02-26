Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.150-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion.
Driven Brands Stock Performance
DRVN traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $16.38. 420,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,331. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 408.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $564.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.95 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Driven Brands Company Profile
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.
