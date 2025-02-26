XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.13, but opened at $20.74. XPeng shares last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 7,784,874 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPEV. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $14.60 to $13.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.80 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. China Renaissance raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in XPeng by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 253,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 31,538 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth $6,233,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 1,053.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 323,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 295,536 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, TMT General Partner Ltd purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,501,000. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

