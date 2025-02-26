National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYEGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. National Vision updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.520-0.640 EPS.

Shares of National Vision stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.03. 1,835,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,123. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.44. National Vision has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $24.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on National Vision from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

