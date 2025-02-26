Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. Enovis updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.100-3.250 EPS.

Enovis Trading Down 2.2 %

ENOV stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 512,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,080. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.94. Enovis has a one year low of $38.27 and a one year high of $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average of $44.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

