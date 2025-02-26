Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 124,276 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 343% from the previous session’s volume of 28,066 shares.The stock last traded at $52.53 and had previously closed at $52.33.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average is $51.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,796,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,091,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,023,000 after purchasing an additional 65,806 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 263,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 1,349.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 72,968 shares during the period.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

