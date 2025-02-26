BKV (NYSE:BKV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11, Zacks reports.

BKV Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE:BKV traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,275. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.91. BKV has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $26.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on BKV from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BKV from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of BKV from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on BKV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on BKV from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

BKV Company Profile

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

