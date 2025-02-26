Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.21, but opened at $8.60. Telefônica Brasil shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 300,393 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $10.60 to $9.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.50 to $11.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.47.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VIV

Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 6.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 26,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 394.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 240,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 191,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 686,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 414,193 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 52,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 18,955 shares during the period. 5.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.