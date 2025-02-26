Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Reaches $24.28 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $24.28 million and $781,922.89 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00041552 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00014994 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,722,547 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

