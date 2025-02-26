Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SGY traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.42. The company had a trading volume of 113,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,967. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.94 and a 12 month high of C$8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$545.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Insider Activity at Surge Energy

In related news, Director James Murray Pasieka sold 11,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total transaction of C$58,643.99. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

