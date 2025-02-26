Sabal Trust CO Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 339,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 20,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 352,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $614.86 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.42 and a twelve month high of $672.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $191.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $613.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $560.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GS

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,349.55. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 608,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,404,774. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $19,692,543. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.