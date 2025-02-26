Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. The trade was a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total value of $1,275,338.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,349.55. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $19,692,543 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $614.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.42 and a 52-week high of $672.19. The company has a market capitalization of $191.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $613.18 and a 200-day moving average of $560.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

