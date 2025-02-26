Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,022 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,218,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 16.0% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $61,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1317 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

