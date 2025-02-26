Sylogist Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:SYZ)

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Sylogist Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SYZ stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.69. 6,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$229.12 million, a P/E ratio of 215.04 and a beta of 0.82. Sylogist has a fifty-two week low of C$8.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig Wood William bought 2,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,247.04. Insiders purchased a total of 8,540 shares of company stock valued at $81,525 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

Featured Stories

