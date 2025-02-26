Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $566,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $202.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $173.17 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.46.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

