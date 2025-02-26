Pointe Capital Management LLC Buys 224 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Sincerus Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Ndwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

