First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:FREVS)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Stock Performance

Shares of First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $18.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Company Profile

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

