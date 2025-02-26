Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Lowered by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Longbow Finance SA grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 54,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 46,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $61.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -56.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Daiwa America raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

