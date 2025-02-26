Daner Wealth Management LLC Invests $565,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Daner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Daner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $396.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $315.24 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53. The company has a market cap of $103.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

