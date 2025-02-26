Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,616,197 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,855,000 after purchasing an additional 86,483 shares during the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 120,110 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 82,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.08. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

