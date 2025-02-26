Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 883 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $36,047,351.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,681,933.04. The trade was a 73.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $367,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,755,242.88. This represents a 87.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,719,783 shares of company stock worth $477,414,743. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $125.41. The stock has a market cap of $200.10 billion, a PE ratio of 462.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.68.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

