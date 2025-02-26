Fjell Capital LLC Invests $249,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fjell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $144.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

