Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.150-12.400 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $8.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.45. 1,684,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,858. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $211.80 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.96.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

