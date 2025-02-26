FullNet Communications, Inc. (FULO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 on March 15th

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0041 per share on Saturday, March 15th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from FullNet Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0037.
FullNet Communications Stock Performance
Shares of FULO remained flat at $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday. FullNet Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.
FullNet Communications Company Profile
