Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TVE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on March 14th

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0127 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TVE traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.40. 541,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.49. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$3.31 and a one year high of C$5.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.75.

Insider Activity at Tamarack Valley Energy

In related news, Director Marnie Smith sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.42, for a total value of C$42,732.56. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

