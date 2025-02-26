Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 17th

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MTL traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,176. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.65. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$12.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTL. National Bankshares raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cormark lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$20.75 to C$19.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.84.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

