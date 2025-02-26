Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87, Zacks reports. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Federal Signal updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.600-3.900 EPS.

FSS stock traded down $5.67 on Wednesday, reaching $85.09. 264,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,714. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $76.85 and a 12 month high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

FSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

