Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Price

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AHCO. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

AHCO stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.22. 1,230,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,741. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 4,596.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

