Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Given New $90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Primoris Services from $51.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

PRIM traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,063. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.14. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $90.86.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,235.64. This represents a 7.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2,302.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,839 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,851,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,995,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,489,000 after buying an additional 430,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,026,000 after purchasing an additional 381,284 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 80.6% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 839,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,779,000 after buying an additional 374,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

