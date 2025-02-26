Morgan Stanley Lowers Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $30.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Shares of SPT stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 366,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,552. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $64.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $107.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at $241,720.03. The trade was a 84.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 13,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $423,474.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,182,487.35. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,265 shares of company stock worth $3,837,006. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sprout Social by 2,392.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Sprout Social by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

