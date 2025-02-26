Ethena USDe Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.87 Billion (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Ethena USDe token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001154 BTC on exchanges. Ethena USDe has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and approximately $85.46 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 5,875,876,022 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 5,876,396,028.73456453. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.9988741 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $138,217,547.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

