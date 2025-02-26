Wrapped XDC (WXDC) Price Down 4.2% This Week

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 26th. Wrapped XDC has a market capitalization of $21.91 million and $1.30 million worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be purchased for $0.0858 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped XDC alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87,054.78 or 1.00571901 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $86,575.03 or 1.00017664 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Wrapped XDC Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 255,544,931 coins. Wrapped XDC’s official website is www.xdc.org. Wrapped XDC’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped XDC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 255,487,504.39204175. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.08396931 USD and is up 6.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,250,070.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped XDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped XDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped XDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped XDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.