Richard Caldwell Buys 520,000 Shares of Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH) Stock

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH – Get Free Report) insider Richard Caldwell bought 520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$16,640.00 ($10,598.73).

Southern Hemisphere Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

Get Southern Hemisphere Mining alerts:

About Southern Hemisphere Mining

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile. It explores for gold, copper, lithium, and manganese deposits. The company focuses on the Llahuin copper-gold project located to the north of Santiago; Colina2 copper/gold project located to the northwest of Llahuin; and Los Pumas manganese project located to east of Arica.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Hemisphere Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Hemisphere Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.