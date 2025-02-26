Richard Caldwell Buys 520,000 Shares of Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH) Stock

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH – Get Free Report) insider Richard Caldwell bought 520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$16,640.00 ($10,598.73).
Southern Hemisphere Mining Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.
About Southern Hemisphere Mining
