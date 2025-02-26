Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Duncan Wanblad Sells 22,708 Shares

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Wanblad sold 22,708 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,388 ($30.27), for a total transaction of £542,267.04 ($687,283.95).

Shares of Anglo American stock traded up GBX 64 ($0.81) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,398 ($30.39). 19,499,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760,399. Anglo American plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,657.60 ($21.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,813 ($35.65). The company has a market cap of £36.47 billion, a PE ratio of -22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,420.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,344.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.62) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,160 ($27.38) to GBX 2,190 ($27.76) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,698.33 ($34.20).

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers.

