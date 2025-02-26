Insider Buying: Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) Insider Buys 11,185 Shares of Stock

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE – Get Free Report) insider John Mullen bought 11,185 shares of Treasury Wine Estates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$10.73 ($6.83) per share, with a total value of A$119,992.68 ($76,428.46).

Treasury Wine Estates Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 86.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Treasury Wine Estates alerts:

Treasury Wine Estates Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous Interim dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Treasury Wine Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 276.92%.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, DAOU Vineyards, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, St Hubert’s The Stag, Lindeman’s, Squealing pig, Blossom Hill, Frank Family Vineyards, Pepperjack, Wynns, Matua, Seppelt, Beringer, Etude, Sterling Vineyards, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags’ Leap, Beringer Bros, and Castello di Gabbiano.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.