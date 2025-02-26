The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Reduced by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $36,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 78.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Read Our Latest Report on KO

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,344,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.