Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 99,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,705,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,350,000 after acquiring an additional 870,451 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 350,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,549,000 after acquiring an additional 34,633 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in PepsiCo by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 19.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $156.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

