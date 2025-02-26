Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Shares Down 14% – Here’s What Happened

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.81 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.27 ($0.04). 70,315,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,087% from the average session volume of 5,922,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

Seeing Machines Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £203.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephane Vedie acquired 1,170,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £46,800 ($59,315.59). Also, insider Kate Hill bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,674.27). Company insiders own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.

A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

