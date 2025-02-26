FourThought Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,069,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,665,342,000 after acquiring an additional 56,516 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,421,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,938,000 after purchasing an additional 316,830 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 32.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,419,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,798,000 after purchasing an additional 597,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,273,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,436,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $287.12 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $255.65 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.80.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,379,403.94. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.05.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

