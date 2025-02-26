Sincerus Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sincerus Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 95,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 338,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 76,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 87,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

