Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.
Tyson Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Tyson Foods has a payout ratio of 49.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.
Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSE:TSN traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.40. 276,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,842. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
