Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Tyson Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Tyson Foods has a payout ratio of 49.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.40. 276,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,842. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSN

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.