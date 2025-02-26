Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

BEI.UN traded up C$0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$64.87. 18,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,721. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$63.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$73.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$59.53 and a 12-month high of C$91.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Andrew Morrison acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$64.76 per share, with a total value of C$42,094.98. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BEI.UN shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$79.50 to C$78.50 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$84.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BEI.UN

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.