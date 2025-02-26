Johnson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Johnson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.15. The stock has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.