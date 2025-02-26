BitShares (BTS) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, BitShares has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $93,363.83 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000631 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

