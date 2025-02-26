Hoppy (HOPPY) Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last Week

Hoppy (HOPPY) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Hoppy has a total market capitalization of $11.64 million and $5.93 million worth of Hoppy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoppy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hoppy has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87,360.90 or 0.99983999 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,084.22 or 0.99667343 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Hoppy Profile

Hoppy was first traded on March 9th, 2024. Hoppy’s total supply is 420,690,000,000 tokens. Hoppy’s official Twitter account is @hoppycoinerc20. Hoppy’s official website is hoppy.vip.

Buying and Selling Hoppy

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoppy (HOPPY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hoppy has a current supply of 420,690,000,000. The last known price of Hoppy is 0.00002782 USD and is down -5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $5,690,287.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hoppy.vip/.”

