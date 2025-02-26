Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Announces Earnings Results

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLNGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. Valens Semiconductor updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 169,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.32. Valens Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ThinkEquity raised shares of Valens Semiconductor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

